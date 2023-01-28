Azerbaijan detains organized criminal group led by Iranian citizen

An organized criminal group led by an Iranian citizen, who arranged drug trafficking in Azerbaijan, has been detained, following operations carried out by police officers, the Press Service of Azerbaijan'a Internal Ministry reported.

According to the press service, nearly 11 kilograms of drugs and psychotropic methamphetamine substance were seized.

So, on the basis of operational information received by the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an Iranian citizen Omid Karimi, who temporarily resided in Baku, and Asif Beliyev, who was involved in the sale of drugs with him, were detained. About two kilograms of opium, marijuana, as well as electronic scales were found in these persons and at their place of residence.

Following the operational activities, other members of the gang involved in the sale of drugs Rufan Azeri, Mikayil Rzayev, Ilgar Yunusov, Nahid Abbasov, Khagani Azizli, Shamistan Teymurov, Yunus Mukhtarov and Muhammad Hasanov were detained in Baku.

A total of about nine kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine, opium, psychotropic drugs were found in these persons, in their cars and at their addresses.

In connection with the above facts, criminal cases were opened under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

With regard to the listed persons, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen. Operative measures are ongoing to detain other members of the drug network, which included these persons.



