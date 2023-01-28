Kyrgyz FM phones Azerbaijani counterpart in connection with terrorist attack

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev held a phone conversation in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy, Azernews reports.

The Kyrgyz minister expressed his condolences, noting deep sadness over the death of an embassy employee as a result of this terrorist act.

Strongly condemning the attacks committed against the diplomatic mission and the employees in violation of international law, Kulubaev declared the solidarity of the Kyrgyz Republic with Azerbaijan, the inadmissibility of committing terrorist acts against embassy employees.

Minister Bayramov, thanking his colleague for condolences and showing solidarity, stressed with confidence that we will take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible for this act, which caused the death of an embassy employee, are identified and deservedly punished.