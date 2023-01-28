Official welcoming ceremony held for Egyptian President Al-Sisi [PHOTO]

An official welcoming ceremony was held for President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, who came on a visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Egyptian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the President of Egypt, while members of the Egyptian delegation were introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.



