World Azerbaijanis condemn terror attack on nation's embassy in Iran

By Qabil Ashirov

World Azerbaijanis expressed deep grief and sorrow over the terror attack on the nation's embassy on January 27, 2023, as a result of which one Azerbaijani security officer was killed and two were wounded, Azernews reports.

“World Azerbaijanis consider the incident as a terror act plotted by Iranian special services, and each of our compatriots curses the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and bloody crime and declares that they do not believe the false information spread to distract attention,” the Congress of World Azerbaijanis said in a statement.

The statement noted that the fate of 40 million Azerbaijanis living in Iran and the violation of their rights, the absence of diplomatic immunity, as well as personal immunity deeply concern them.

“By bringing the information about the terrorist act that hinders peace and stability in the region to the attention of the UN, the European Union, the Council of Europe and their institutions, and other competent international and regional organizations, we call on them to take urgent measures at the legal and political level to prevent the Iranian special services from committing such serious criminal acts,” the statement reads.

It also states that world Azerbaijanis are aware of illegal activities done by Iran and Armenia on Azerbaijani territory during the nearly 30-year-long occupation of Karabakh. Thus, recently, 27 Iranian citizens went to Khankandi through the Lachin road, but neither Iran nor Armenia has clarified the purpose of this visit.

“We honor the memory of those who died as a result of the terrorist act, condemn the same position of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan constantly facing various acts of terrorism by Armenia, and demand a fair position from the international community to bring to justice those responsible for the crimes against peace and humanity in the region as soon as possible,” the statement ends.