Russia's Lavrov condemns terror attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergei Lavrov respectively on January 28 discussed on the phone the terror attack on the embassy, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Ministry.

Sergei Lavrov strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed condolences to the family of the murdered embassy employee, the leadership, and the people of Azerbaijan. He said that it is necessary to bring the criminal to justice in a short time.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his colleague for the call and condolences. The minister condemned the treacherous attack. It was brought to the attention that it is strongly required to establish as soon as possible and punish the persons who committed this terrorist act, as well as those who ordered this bloody act in the most severe way.