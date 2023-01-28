In solidarity with nation, Azerbaijani officials denounce terror attack on embassy

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani ministers and officials condemned the deadly armed attack on the country's embassy in Tehran, which killed one security officer and wounded two others, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov posted a note on his Twitter page calling for the immediate punishment of those responsible.

"We strongly condemn the treacherous terrorist attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. We express our condolences to the family and relatives of our deceased officer. The perpetrators of the terrorist attack and those who ordered it should be punished in the shortest possible time," he tweeted.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov also shared a post, denouncing the incident.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. We extend condolences to the family and loved ones of senior lieutenant Orxan Asgarov, who was killed as a result of the attack, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. May he rest in peace. We stand in solidarity with our diplomats. Motherland comes first," the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova shared a post on her Facebook page in connection with the terrorist attack against the embassy of Azerbaijan.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist act committed against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on the morning of January 27. We demand that this treacherous attack be investigated quickly and objectively and that the culprits be punished. We pray for God's mercy to the employee of our Embassy, who was martyred while preventing the attack, and offer our deepest condolences to his relatives," said the post.

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights, Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement in response to the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist act committed against the Embassy of our country in the Islamic Republic of Iran this morning. As a result of this vile attack, Orxan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the embassy were injured. This incident is primarily a serious violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Thus, according to Article 22 of the Vienna Convention, the receiving State is under a special duty to protect the premises of the mission against intrusion and damage, and to take necessary measures for ensuring the normal operation of the mission" said the Ombudswoman.

Sabina Aliyeva claims that in addition to being illegal, this act constitutes a grave violation of the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada has called for punishment of all those responsible for the armed attack.

“As a result of an armed attack on our embassy, our valuable employee Orkhan Asgarov was killed, two of our employees were injured,” the diplomat wrote on his Facebook page, expressing his deepest condolences to Orkhan Asgarov’s family and friends on behalf of himself and on behalf of the diplomatic mission staff, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. We strongly condemn this brutal act of terrorism and demand the full punishment of those responsible. Diplomatic missions are inviolable and their protection must be fully ensured by the host state!” the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov also shared a post on Twitter in connection with the terrorist attack.

"Brutal attack on #Azerbaijan Embassy in #Iran must be condemned by every civilized country! The perpetrators must be punished! Brave Azerbaijani servicemen saved innocent lives today. May the lost soul rest in peace #StopTerror" the tweet said.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.