Azerbaijan keeps receiving int'l support over terror act on Tehran embassy

Azerbaijan has been receiving messages of sympathy from foreign states over the act of terror against its embassy in Tehran, which killed one security officer and wounded two, Azernews reports.

The Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan in a Facebook post denounced the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku strongly condemns the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. We express our condolences to the family of the killed chief of security of the Embassy. We wish a fast recovery to those injured in the attack," the post read.

The terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy was also strongly condemned by the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

I strongly condemn the attack on the Embassy of #Azerbaijan in #Tehran #Iran. Acts of violence against diplomatic missions are completely unacceptable. My condolences to the family of the victim, Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun, and all colleagues," the official wrote.

Regarding the recent armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan released a statement.

"We are shocked by the news about the armed attack, which resulted in the death of security officer Orxan Asgarov. We express deep condolences to our Azerbaijani colleagues and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We hope that this tragic incident will be investigated in the most thorough way, and the guilty persons will be punished," the statement stressed.

Another official, who condemned the terror act against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, was Head of the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun.

"I strongly condemn the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the martyr's family and the Azerbaijani people and wish healing to the wounded," Altun said in a tweet.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"A man armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



