British experts training Azerbaijani officers on demining





By Qabil Ashirov

British experts are training Azerbaijani officers in the field of demining, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the British embassy in Baku.

The training is funded by the UK Defence Ministry, and officers are undertaking theoretical and practical training in many areas associated with Explosive Hazards Awareness.

“Selected officers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces begin a two-week training package delivered by UK experts in the field of demining. Funded by the UK MOD, the officers are undertaking theoretical and practical training in many areas associated with Explosive Hazards Awareness,” the embassy tweeted.