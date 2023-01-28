TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president strongly condemns terror attack on nation's Tehran embassy

27 January 2023 [13:03] - TODAY.AZ

President Ilham Aliyev has strongly condemned today's terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist act committed against our embassy in Tehran today. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of senior lieutenant Asgarov Orkhan Rizvan, who died while protecting the embassy and its employees," the leader stated in a Facebook post.

The president demanded that the act of terror be soon investigated and terrorists are punished.

"A terrorist attack against diplomatic missions is unacceptable!" he stated.

