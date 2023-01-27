British specialists holding training courses in Azerbaijani army

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova





Specialists of the International School of Security and Explosives Education (ISSEE) are conducting a training course in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the cooperation plan between the Azerbaijani and UK Defense Ministries, British specialists of the ISSEE are conducting a training course in Azerbaijan on “Information about the dangers of explosion".

The primary goals of the training course are to acquaint participants with explosive ordnance remnants, handling guidelines, minefield marking, and the evacuation of wounded personnel from such areas. It also aims at preparing Azerbaijani specialists to carry similar training in the future.

The program is scheduled to end on February 4, 2023.

The training program is delivered theoretically and practically at both the Garaheybat Training Center and the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army.











