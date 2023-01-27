Russia, Turkiye condemn fatal armed attack on Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Russia and Turkiye have reacted to the treacherous armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, which killed the chief of the embassy security guard and wounded two others.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed her condolences over the killing of the chief of the security team of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

"We are shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, during which a security officer was killed. We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues!" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

She noted that a more detailed commentary will be provided later.

Similarly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned the fatal attack on the Azerbaijani embassy.

"I condemn the treacherous attack on the Tehran Embassy of Azerbaijan. I wish God's mercy on our martyred brother, my condolences to his relatives and the people of Azerbaijan, and a speedy recovery to the injured. Azerbaijan is never alone. #TekMillet?kiDevlet @Bayramov_Jeyhun," the minister tweeted.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.