Turkiye supports agricultural development in liberated territories in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Turkiye will support the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, referring Durali Kocak, Director General of Food and Control at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkiye.

In a regional seminar on the FAO activities in Azerbaijan, Durali Kocak stated that liberated territories have a huge agricultural potential and our region needs even more agricultural products.

"According to the UN, nearly three billion people around the world do not have access to food. To prevent these problems, we need to expand our comprehensive cooperation," he said.

Durali Kocak noted that the role of international organizations and their responsibility is growing every day.

"Turkiye has allocated huge resources to prevent the loss of natural resources. In our neighboring countries, we have implemented 27 projects. In the Caucasus and Central Asia, we have projects in the areas of fisheries and water resources. We pay great attention to the protection of flora and fauna," he added.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.