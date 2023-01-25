European nations ask EC to finance gas supplies from Azerbaijan to guarantee future sources

Qabil Ashirov

Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia have appealed to the European Commission (EC) to make the issue a priority for Brussels to support the developments needed to guarantee energy security in the region, Azernews reports referring to Hungary Today.

Hungary welcomes Azerbaijan's plans to double gas supplies to the EU by 2027, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a joint press conference in Budapest with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on January 24, 2023.

He stated that increasing natural gas production in Azerbaijan could play an important role in the energy security of Hungary and Central Europe, but this requires the development of infrastructure in the region, which in turn, requires the EU support.

“If Europe cannot get new energy sources, if it cannot build new energy transport routes, its energy supply will not be secure,” the Hungarian minister warned.

Péter Szijjártó added that Hungary, together with Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia, had appealed to the European Commission to make the issue a priority for Brussels to support the developments needed to guarantee the regional energy security.