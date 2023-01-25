Azerbaijani foreign minister, Uzbek president discuss relations, regional developments

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on a visit to Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing the minister's tweet.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation. The two men discussed the bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and the latest situation in the region.

“I am grateful to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev @president_uz for a cordial & fruitful meeting in the margins of @ECO_int Ministerial Council meeting in Tashkent. We discussed current cooperation areas and enormous potential for further deepening of strategic relations,” the minister tweeted.