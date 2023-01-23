Armenia rapped for delaying resuming peace talks with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Yusif Abbaszada

In an interview with Armenpress news agency on January 20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan laid all his cards on the table by confirming his country’s second-rate position under the current circumstances, emphasizing that it does not have power to dictate its own conditions, all the more, solving strategic issues.

The Armenian foreign minister objected by saying that “now the ball is on the side of Azerbaijan” and Yerevan is waiting for an answer from Baku.

“We submitted our new proposals and substantiations of the draft agreement to Azerbaijan over a month ago, but we still have not received a response,” Mirzoyan said.

At least at this point, Mirzoyan was frank with his public: after all, throughout the 44-day war, to this day, conditions have been dictated by Azerbaijan, and the latter has been doing this in an extremely radical and liberal way, taking into account the whims of the perpetually confused Armenian government.

Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations, taking into account the political situation in the region. We are more or less happy about the current state of affairs, and it is Armenia in the grip of economic and political tension, and it is up to the Armenian government to take drastic measures both domestically and externally to somehow improve the situation and prove to be a partner for the other nation-states of the South Caucasus region.

In Davos, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Yerevan had rejected a proposal to create a new trilateral format with the participation of the three Caucasus states.

“Our proposal was to organize a meeting of the leaders of the three countries in Georgia, after all, Georgia is the venue where neighbors traditionally meet. However, Armenia is not ready for this,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

Ararat Mirzoyan, having taken the liberty of giving an interview, focused on two interesting points at once. First, it is the complete demoralization of the Armenian government, and second, the supernatural ability of the Armenian government to buy time and delay the talks with Azerbaijan instead of hammering out a peace deal.

First, he says that Armenia is not in a position to dictate conditions, but at the same time, he is trying with all its might to take responsibility for solving strategic issues.

"Armenia has clearly indicated the reason for and the need to postpone the meeting. You must admit that it is difficult to hold constructive and productive meetings in the face of constant threats and fresh manifestations of the use of force. As for the conviction that these manifestations will continue, I think that the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh are designed to exclude this," Mirzoyan said.

It is vague what kinds of threats are involved because no further comments were made on this matter. Azerbaijan does not shy away from negotiations, but Armenia is trying to play for time, doing it clumsily and unsuccessfully, demonstrating the mediocrity of its power.