Procession to Alley of Martyrs held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

On the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azerbaijan's Aghdam residents marched to the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

The march was attended by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), employees of the representative office, the executive director of the public legal entity "Restoration, Construction, and Management in the Karabakh Economic Region," employees of this structure, military personnel, martyr families, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and representatives of civil society.

Participants in the procession, which began at the headquarters of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's special representative office, visited the Alley of Martyrs, where prayers were offered for the repose of martyrs' souls and flowers were laid at their graves. In memory of the martyrs, a minute's silence was observed.

Emin Huseynov delivered a speech at the event's conclusion.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.