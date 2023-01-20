Azerbaijani, foreign officials condole over victims of January 20

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva expressed her condolences in connection with the January 20 events, Azernews reports.

She commemorated the victims of the tragedy in a Twitter post.

"Today is the 33rd anniversary of #20yanvar1990 tragic events in #Baku. I join the people & the Government of #Azerbaijan in commemoration of lives lost in the struggle for independence. Allah r?hm?t el?sin! #BlackJanuary," she tweeted.



The Organization of Turkic States has also shared a post on the 33rd anniversary of the 20 January tragedy on its Twitter account.

"20/January/1990, which went down in history as #BlackJanuary, is not only a "Day of Mourning" for Azerbaijani people, but also a "Day of Honor" that moved nation towards independence. We join our Azerbaijani brothers & sisters in commemorating martyrs of this heinous incident. #20Yanvar," the organization tweeted.



Similarly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also honored the martyrs on Twitter.



"We honor the memory of our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan. As a result of the sacrifice of our martyrs, our tricolor flag flies in every corner of Azerbaijan," the tweet said.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.