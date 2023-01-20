President Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab in Davos

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab in Davos.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum, adding that both sides attach great importance to this cooperation.

Klaus Schwab praised the fact that Azerbaijan joined the new initiatives of the World Economic Forum, including new projects in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The successful activity of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan was hailed. They underlined that this contributed to the further expansion of various aspects of cooperation with the Davos Economic Forum.

Klaus Schwab lauded Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.