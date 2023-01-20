UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has visited the Ally of Martyrs to commemorate the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

"Today I honor the memory of the heroes who were martyred in the events of January 20. They died for the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan," he tweeted.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.