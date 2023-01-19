Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has flatly denied an Armenian report about the alleged shelling of its positions by the national army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian information about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army on January 19 at the positions of units of the Armenian armed forces and the wounding of an Armenian serviceman is false.

"We categorically refute this information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry," the statement read.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.