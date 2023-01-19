Azerbaijani foreign minister mulls expansion of ties with new Greek envoy

By Azernews Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met new Greek Ambassador in Baku Christo Kapodistria, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov, who, in his turn, congratulated Ambassador Christo Kapodistria on his appointment, and wished him the best of luck in his future mission.

The meeting covered a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including issues of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism, and other fields. In remarks about his meetings with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Stockholm and Lodz on the fringes of the OSCE Ministerial Council meetings, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the importance of the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on October 1, 2022, as part of the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

The process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan in this direction, the restoration and construction work carried out in the nation's liberated territories, as well as the unhelpful position of Armenia, were all fully explained to the ambassador by Jeyhun Bayramov.

In response, Christo Kapodistria emphasized that he would make every effort to increase bilateral cooperation during his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. The ambassador emphasized the significance of enhancing cooperation between the nations in the areas of tourism, energy, economy, transport, and others, noting that there is a large potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The two men also discussed cooperation within the framework of international organizations as well as other topics of shared interest.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in May 1992.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in the Hellenic Republic has been operating since April 16, 2004. The embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Azerbaijan was established on May 27, 1993.

In total, twenty-four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Greece. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $435.7 million in 2021.