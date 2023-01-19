Kyrgyz president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

The beginning of 2023 is marked by an auspicious occasion – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. On the occasion of this wonderful event, I am sincerely glad to congratulate you and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

I am proud that the relations between our peoples, resting on a reliable foundation of centuries-old friendship, linguistic, cultural, religious and historical affinity, have acquired an interstate and diplomatic status.

I highly value the level of political ties and mutually beneficial cooperation achieved through our joint efforts in trade and economic, transport and logistical, cultural and humanitarian spheres, which reached a strategic level last year following our reciprocal visits in April and October.

I am sure that thanks to our efforts, the friendly relations between our peoples will continue to develop and strengthen and be consistent in the future.

Your Excellency, I wish you good health and continued success in your work, and peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Sadyr Japarov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic