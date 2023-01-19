President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Latvia in Davos [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Latvia, and invited President Egils Levits to visit Azerbaijan.

Accepting the invitation with gratitude, President Egils Levits said that Azerbaijan is a very important partner of Latvia.

During the conversation, they touched upon the Azerbaijan-European Union relations. It was noted that Latvia always supports Azerbaijan`s relations with the European Union. Azerbaijan`s role in Europe's energy security and meeting gas demand was also hailed. It was underlined that the opportunities of Azerbaijan as a potential electricity exporter to the European Union countries will increase, in this regard, the importance of the Agreement in the field of green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed in Bucharest last December was stressed.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the important role of Azerbaijan as a country located in the Middle Corridor in implementing important transportation between Central Asia and the European Union.

During the meeting, they also mentioned cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan within the UN and other international organizations. The President of Latvia lauded the activities of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Egils Levits also pointed out that Azerbaijan put forward a number of initiatives as part of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and particularly emphasized its successful activities in the fight against COVID-19.









