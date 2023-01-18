Azerbaijani foreign minister mulls economic, security, education, high technology with Israeli officials

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Aliza Bin Noun, political director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

"Thank you very much, H.E. Foreign Minister Bayramov, for your kind hospitality. Our delegation appreciates the fruitful meeting with you which is another expression of the friendly and strategic relations between our countries," Aliza Bin Noun tweeted.

During the meeting on January 17, the sides discussed various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in economic, security, education, high technology, and other spheres.

Noting his satisfaction with the level of development of diplomatic relations, Bayramov stressed that the history of the coexistence of the two nations is calculated in centuries.

The official pointed out that the activities of the Azerbaijani tourism bureau, the trade mission, and the newly-established Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will greatly contribute to the further development of ties.

Moreover, the Israeli side was briefed about the aggressive policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan, the almost 30-year-long Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the initiatives taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia, as well as the peace process after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

In turn, Noun expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan and noted that the meeting of Israeli ambassadors in Eurasia in Baku showcases the importance Israel attaches to relations with Azerbaijan.

She underlined that the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge connecting the two countries. the Israeli official also noted that Jerusalem is interested in stepping up efforts to further develop the existing cooperation between the two states in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Besides, the parties eyed the importance of dialogue and high-level visits.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.