Opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Israel to boost bilateral relations - top presidential aide

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Hikmat Hajiyev, an assistant to the Azerbaijani president and the head of the Foreign Policy Department under the Presidential Administration, met an Israeli delegation at the Nobel House in Baku, Azernews reports via Twitter.

"Pleased to welcome at historical Nobel House and to have broad discussion with @AlizaBinNoun Pol Director at @IsraelMFA, @yzarka on bilateral partnership btw our countries, regional issues of mutual concern. Opening of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel will boost further our cooperation," the tweet said.

On November 18, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a historic decision to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv. The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel were established in April 1992. In August 1993, the Israeli embassy was opened in Azerbaijan.