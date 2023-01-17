Court sentences PFAP member to 6 years in prison

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

A court in Baku has sentenced Jafar Mirzoyev, a member of the People's Front of Azerbaijani Party (PFAP), to six years in prison, Azernews reports.

The court, presided over by judge Javid Huseynov, issued a verdict on January 16.

On November 25, 2021, Jafar Mirzoyev was deported from Germany to Azerbaijan. He was taken into custody on January 27, 2017. A total of 12 grams of heroin and four tablets containing narcotic substances were found on him during the detention and search by officers of the Main Directorate for Combating Drugs under the Interior Ministry.