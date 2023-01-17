Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center, UN hold high-level meeting

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

A total of 13 former presidents, six former prime ministers, and over 10 former foreign ministers from 22 foreign countries participated in a high-level meeting between the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the UN Geneva Office, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held on the topic "Collecting the pieces: difficulties in restoring a divided world".

During the event, a special edition of the "Magic of the Pen" book - selected manuscripts from Nizami Ganjavi's "Khamsa", which were published by the Center within the framework of the "Year of Nizami", was presented to Director-General of the International Organization for Migration Antonio Vitorino and Former Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey.

Further, the fourth meeting of the organizing committee was held to discuss the final preparations for the X Global Baku Forum. As part of the forum, it was decided to organize an international conference on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Nizami Ganjavi's hometown of Ganja as part of the 870th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet on 30 September 2012.

Functioning under the patronage of the Azerbaijani president, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and prominent international scholars from over 50 foreign countries.

The main governing body is the Board of Trustees, which consists of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board includes 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 prominent members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia, and five from four countries in Africa.

The co-chairs of the Center are the former President of Latvia (1999–2007), Vaira Vike-Freiberga, and the former Vice-President of the World Bank (1992–2000), Dr. Ismail Serageldin.

The NGIC hosts the Global Baku Forum each year, which has already established itself as the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, bringing together distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.