Azerbaijan, Lithuania mull development of ties

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani and Lithuanian Deputy Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Karimov and Martynas Siurkus respectively discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, Azernews reports via the ministry.

Karimov noted that 43 documents of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were signed over the most recent period and that ties between the two nations are constantly growing.

The parties stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania also cover the social sector, and a cooperation document was signed in 2019 in Baku between the Azerbaijani and Lithuanian Ministries of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Cooperation between the two ministries' employment agencies was also discussed. According to reports, the new twinning project "Support for pension reforms - Phase 2" has also created conditions for the expansion of social cooperation with Lithuania.

Information was provided about the social reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, the DOST concept, and the experience of providing state social services from a "one-stop shop".

Siurkus expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing development of his country's relations with Azerbaijan and drew attention to Lithuania's social reforms.

The meeting emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations in the fields of labor and employment, as well as the provision of social services.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 20, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania was opened in September 2007, while the embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan was opened on April 3, 2007.

The two countries have so far signed 39 documents. Azerbaijan is Lithuania's biggest trade partner in the Caucasus. The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $42 million in 2021, and to $14.4 million in the first half of 2022.