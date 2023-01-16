Azerbaijan’s role in global transit - Polish MEP joins discussions on Baku Network platform [VIDEO]

By Trend

Baku Network expert platform hosted the discussions on the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, in particular with Poland, which is one of the most important EU members.

Tural Ganjali, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament from the city of Khankendi, Head of the Baku Network expert platform, Tomasz Por?ba, Member of the European Parliament from Poland, and Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, took part in the discussions.

The projects implemented by Poland and Azerbaijan in Europe and the South Caucasus, respectively, were discussed. In particular, the experts highlighted the importance of the Zangazur Corridor and the Via Carpathia, a highway envisaged to connect the Eastern European region from Klaipeda in Lithuania with Thessaloniki in Greece, which will pass through the territory of seven states.

Moreover, the participants spoke about the role of Azerbaijan in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, and its significance for the EU, and touched upon relations between Poland and Azerbaijan, as well as with Türkiye. The speakers also assessed the important geopolitical processes in the South Caucasus and in the EU.