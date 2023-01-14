Day 34: Azerbaijani eco-activists' peaceful rally in Karabakh goes on

By Sabina Mammadli

For 34-day back-to-back, the strong and vigorous picketing of the Lachin road by Azerbaijani youth, eco-activists, and NGO representatives in protest at the illegal mining of natural resources in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers has been going on irrespective of freezing cold in the area, Azernews reports.

Vehicles constantly pass through the road unhindered in defiance of the ongoing claims by Armenians and their patrons, who with blatant misrepresentation of facts are uselessly trying to sell their bogus narrative on the alleged blockade.

Thus, five supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers and four passenger cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have driven along the Lachin-Khankandi road passing near Shusha without any problems by the time this report was written.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that passes by Shusha. As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.