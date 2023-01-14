Azerbaijani Interior Ministry gets new chief of Main Public Security Department

Azerbaijani Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov has appointed a new head for the Main Public Security Department under the ministry, Azernews reports.

Deputy Head of the Baku City Main Police Department, Maj-Gen Sardar Safarov, was relieved of his post and appointed Head of the Main Public Security Department of the Interior Ministry.

The former Head of the Main Public Security Department of the Interior Ministry, Maj-Gen Oktay Karimov, was previously relieved from his post and appointed a deputy interior minister.