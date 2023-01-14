Ukraine extends thanks to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

By Fatima Hasanova

Ukraine has thanked Azerbaijan for the provision of power generators, Azernews reports, citing a tweet from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"Grateful to Azerbaijan for providing Ukrainian cities with generators and transformers. It is vital for restoring Ukrainian critical infrastructure damaged after the barbaric bombings carried by Russian aggressor @AzerbaijanMFA, @AzEmbUkraine," the tweet read.

Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with a total of AZN30 million ($17.6 million) worth of humanitarian assistance since the start of the war. In addition, different agencies have sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine.

About 90 Ukrainian children who have suffered serious physical harm or the loss of family members due to the conflict in the country were brought to Azerbaijan to receive medical, social, and psychological rehabilitation.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine.

On April 21, 2022, another humanitarian aid with a total weight of over 170 tons was sent to Ukraine. The aid included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1m ($590,000).

Another 20 tons of humanitarian aid was dispatched to Ukraine's Dnieper back in May 2022.

On July 5, 2022, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.