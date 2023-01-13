Heydar Aliyev's achievements in building modern Azerbaijan highly appreciated - European politicians

By Trend

Heydar Aliyev's achievements in building modern Azerbaijan are highly appreciated, ex-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mladen Ivanich, told Trend.

"It is a great honor for me to say a few words about Heydar Aliyev in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of his birthday. This is one of the most significant personalities on a global scale. He laid the foundation of modern Azerbaijan and built a strong nation. We can all learn from his achievements," he said.

In turn, former Serbian President Boris Tadic stressed that the merits of Heydar Aliyev are celebrated both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

"We can imagine how difficult it was for Heydar Aliyev to work on the creation of a new Azerbaijan after the collapse of the USSR when so many challenges and international risks emerged. I personally appreciate what Heydar Aliyev has done during that time. And Serbia is happy to be a friend of Azerbaijan to this day," he added.