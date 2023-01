The amount of social benefits by age has been increased in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 29, 2013 No. 973 "on increasing amount of social benefits".

According to the amendment, from January 1, 2023, the amount of social benefits by old age is AZN220 ($129.4).