Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia eye cooperation dev't

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabian Majlis Ash-Shura Faiz bin Abdullah Ash-Shahri discussed the development of ties, Azernews reports per the Foreign Ministry.

The sides noted the development of relations between the two countries over the 30-year period since the establishment of diplomatic ties, as well as the presence of high-level political dialogue.

High appreciation for mutual support over the years in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including in the UN and its specialized agencies, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms was expressed during the meeting.

Noting the meeting of the commission on economic cooperation between the two countries held in Baku last December, the parties highlighted the importance of collaborating in alternative energy sources, tourism, and other areas.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the two countries have much in common in terms of history, culture, and religion.

He went on to inform his interlocutor about Armenia’s aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan and its almost 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Saudi Arabia's support for Azerbaijan's position was emphasized in this context.

Further, the foreign minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s steps and initiatives towards the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia, regarding the reconstruction and construction works in the liberated territories liberated in the post-conflict period.

Additionally, he reported on the reasoning behind the ongoing protests on the Lachin road, noting numerous provocations by Armenia over the past two years, including the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, its use of the Lachin road for illegal activities, and the still existing mine threat.

In turn, Ash-Shahri stressed the high level of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan in a number of areas and expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation in the future.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The two countries successfully cooperate in various fields of economy and have fruitful cooperation at international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27 million in 2021. On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, which will be built by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was held. After the construction, it is expected to supply 300,000 households, save 220 million cubic meters of gas, and reduce 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions during the year.