Satellite images prove Armenia uses Lachin road for military purposes

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Another proof that Armenians used the Lachin-Khankandi road has gone viral on social networks, Azernews reports.

Recently, satellite images of three Armenian military facilities built in Karabakh in 2022 using materials that were illegally delivered along the Lachin-Khankandi road won the internet.

Those images are another proof that Armenians were using the road for military purposes, contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, which provides for the use of the road only for humanitarian purposes.

Meanwhile, despite Azerbaijan's statements that there are no obstacles to the free movement of the ethnic Armenians along the road, and the latter's readiness to provide assistance to local Armenians if need be, there are cases that those who impersonate themselves as leaders of the local Armenians are opposing to the use of the road.