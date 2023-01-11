OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports via OSCE.

The 2023 OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, held two separate telephone conversations with Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively.

Osmani reaffirmed his willingness to participate personally in efforts to reduce tensions and advance efforts for lasting peace. Additionally, he declared that he would pay separate visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the future.

Azerbaijan joined the CSCE (renamed to OSCE on January 1, 1995) on January 30, 1992. This was the first European organization for Azerbaijan to join.

Since February 1992, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has become the focus of OSCE in line with the principles of this organization.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries of Russia, the USA, and France had mediated a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council Resolutions (822, 853, 874, and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war at the outset of 1990s.