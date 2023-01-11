Antalya Declaration of 13th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly adopted

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The Antalya Declaration was adopted at the 13th plenary meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Antalya, Turkiye, on January 10, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation made up of the chairperson of the parliamentary culture committee, Ganira Pashayeva, and MPs Aydin Huseynov, Ilham Mammadov, and Anar Mammadov participated in the plenary session and meetings of the APA standing commissions.

At the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, held with the participation of the Azerbaijani MPs, draft resolutions “On measures to promote cultural diversity and protect cultural values in Asia”, “On integration processes in Asia through information and communication technologies”, "On cooperation to ensure equality in healthcare in Asia", "Asian parliamentarians against corruption", "Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Women Parliamentarians" and a number of other issues were submitted for discussions.

At the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Assembly on Political Affairs, the draft resolutions “Towards the Asian Parliament”, “On Good Governance”, “On the Rule of Law and the Judiciary”, “Good Parliamentary Practice” and other issues were also discussed.

At the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Assembly on Economy and Sustainable Development, relevant decisions were made related to the draft resolutions "Creation of the energy market and environmental issues", "Financial issues and the elimination of poverty", "The role of APA parliamentarians in supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals" and a number of others questions.

Members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation voiced their proposals on topics discussed in the standing committees.

Chairwoman of the parliamentary culture committee Ganira Pashayeva was elected a chair of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs committee as well as the deputy chair of the assembly.

The adoption of the Antalya Declaration marked the conclusion of the plenary session's proceedings.

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was established in 2006 during the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP), founded in 1999. As of 2019, the APA has 44 Member Parliaments and 14 observers. Each parliament has a set number of votes in the assembly based on the size of its population. The APA Charter and the Tehran Declaration lay out a vision and framework for Asian cooperation toward Asian integration.