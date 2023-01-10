Pashiyan admits Armenia should have been more pragmatic about UNSC resolutions on Karabakh

By Trend

Armenia should have been more pragmatic about the 1993 UN Security Council resolutions on Karabakh, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the press conference, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

He admitted that the international community recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

"We may not have been realistic when we thought that the four UN resolutions were simply written on paper that we can ignore," he said.

In the meantime, the Armenian prime minister reiterated that Russia should initiate discussions in the UN Security Council on giving its peacekeepers an international mandate or sending an international peacekeeping mission to the region.