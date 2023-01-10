Vehicles continue to pass unhindered along major Karabakh road

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

As Azerbaijani youth, eco-activists and NGO representatives keep their environmental vigil in protest at the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh, conditions were again provided for the unhindered passage of 20 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road on December 9, Azernews reports.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

Besides, a photo exhibition, reflecting the facts of looting Azerbaijani territories by Armenian authorities and armed forces during the occupation, was organized at the venue.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that passes by Shusha. As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.