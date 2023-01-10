Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Hajj agreement for 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus.

"A delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Salman Musayev is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Pilgrimage Affairs (Hajj and Umrah). The agreement was signed by Deputy Minister Abdulfattah Bin Suleiman Al-Mashat and First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Salman Musayev," the statement read.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The two countries successfully cooperate in various fields of economy and have fruitful cooperation at international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27 million in 2021. On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, which will be built by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was held. After the construction, it is expected to supply 300,000 households, save 220 million cubic meters of gas, and reduce 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions during the year.