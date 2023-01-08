Several ICRC cars freely pass along Lachin-Khankandi road

By Azernews

Four cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have freely passed along Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankandi road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis have been going on for the twenty-seventh day on December 7.

Some time ago, conditions were once again created for unhindered passage of the ICRC cars in the opposite direction. The cars passed, accompanied by a truck belonging to Russian peacekeepers.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.

