Azerbaijan takes Armenia to Int'l Court of Justice for second time

In response to Armenia’s ongoing and deliberate violations of Azerbaijanis’ human rights, Azerbaijan has submitted a second request to the International Court of Justice, to take urgent measures within the framework of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry, in particular, reports that new pieces of evidence are available on Armenia’s continuing planting of landmines and placing booby-traps in houses on the territory of Azerbaijan since 2021. These landmines and booby traps that have been planted in or near civilian settlements from where Azerbaijanis were forced to flee over 30 years ago as a result of Armenia’s illegal occupation prevent IDPs and communities from returning to their homes.

Armenia has continued military provocations in grave violation of the trilateral deal, and since August 2022 over 2,700 landmines made in Armenia in 2021 have been discovered in Azerbaijan. There is evidence that the landmines have been planted after Armenia agreed to cease all hostilities under the peace deal, withdraw its forces from Azerbaijan, and allow the return of displaced Azerbaijanis to the de-occupied territories. Over half of the said landmines were discovered in civilian areas where Azerbaijani displaced persons are due to return. Moreover, Armenia has been openly using the humanitarian Lachin road to transport landmines and other weapons.

Targeting civilian areas with landmines is a provocation that not only endangers the lives of innocent civilians but threatens a peace deal that Azerbaijan remains committed to achieving. Just three weeks ago, seven Azerbaijanis, including four civilians engaged in reconstruction work, were injured in a landmine blast in Kalbajar District, and one was killed.

Azerbaijan requested that the ICJ order Armenia to immediately take all necessary steps to enable the prompt, safe, and efficient demining of regions where Azerbaijani civilians will return, and cease its efforts to target civilian areas with landmines and other explosives, as well as the use of the Lachin road for such purposes.

Azerbaijan will continue efforts to hold Armenia accountable for violations of international human rights law, the ministry said.