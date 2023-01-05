Ilham Aliyev: Promotion of cultural diversity is among priority directions of Azerbaijan’s public policy

“Historically, representatives of different nations and religious beliefs have lived in peace and tranquility in Azerbaijan, a country with an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood, and an advanced culture of coexistence,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing official news agency Azartac.

The president underlined that Azerbaijan, which is recognized in the world as a center of multiculturalism making a significant contribution to the development of inter-civilizational relations, has provided all its citizens with equal rights and freedoms regardless of their language, religion, and nationality.

“The preservation and promotion of cultural diversity, the supreme principles of humanism, and the traditions of tolerance, which have been formed in our society for hundreds of years, are among the priority directions of our public policy.

“I want to note with a feeling of utmost satisfaction that our Christian compatriots, like all other ethnic and religious groups living in Azerbaijan, are keeping their traditions, language, and culture alive, are closely involved in all areas of our public and political life, and fulfill their civic duties in the great development and construction processes underway in our republic,” the president said.