Official: US continues to maintain its commitment to promoting peaceful future for South Caucasus

By Azernews

The US continues to maintain its commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing.

"We should not prescribe the solution for Azerbaijani-Armenian issues - this is the hard work for the parties themselves," he said.

He added that the US continues bilateral contacts with like-minded partners such as the EU and other international organizations such as the OSCE to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this regard, he recalled the meetings of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia.