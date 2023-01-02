Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, UAE discuss range of topics by phone

Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, spoke on the phone, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The parties talked about potential futures for relations and noted the high level of relations between the two nations on bilateral and international platforms.

The ministers expressed optimism for the continued growth of cooperation relations in 2023 in the areas of politics, economics, trade, and other areas.

Azerbaijan carried out restoration and construction work in the post-conflict period, following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, and Bayramov informed his colleague about the situation in the area.

In addition, other bilateral and regional issues of interest to both parties were discussed during the conversation.