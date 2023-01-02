Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: Dec 26 - Jan 1

By Azernews Ayya Lmahamad

Azernews presents another weekly issue of covered major stories.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baku draws UN attention to Armenia's efforts to politicize eco-activists' protests

Unwary of impending threat, Kremlin man in Azerbaijan's Karabakh goes all out to steal the thunder

New EU civilian mission in Armenia expected to sail into uncharted waters of geopolitical maelstrom

Azerbaijan renews call on Armenia for peace deal, urges withdrawal of troops from Karabakh

UAE expert upbeat about investment opportunities, business dynamics in Azerbaijan

First container train from Uzbekistan to Europe arrives in Baku

Azerbaijan hosts international conference on transport corridors

Azerbaijan, Japan ink convention on double taxation elimination

Karabakh to turn into major tourism destination

Icherishahar visitors flock to Magic Fortress Fair

Best ways to embrace winter magic in Baku

Azerbaijani carpets kindle Romanians' interest

NATION

Baku draws UN attention to Armenia's efforts to politicize eco-activists' protests

In a letter of address to the UN Secretary-General, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Russia's top diplomats express country's readiness to mediate Azerbaijani-Armenian ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan doesn’t understand the realities on the ground, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. She made the remarks during a weekly press conference, commenting on Pashinyan’s criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

Unwary of impending threat, Kremlin man in Azerbaijan's Karabakh goes all out to steal thunder

On December 25, several hundred separatists with the blood of innocent Azerbaijanis on their hands took to the streets of Khankandi in protest at the ongoing picket of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin road.

Azerbaijan renews call on Armenia for peace deal, urges withdrawal of troops from Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has urged Armenia to honor its commitments under the November 10, 2020, peace deal and find a middle ground with Baku to restore peace and order in the region to pave the way for comprehensive regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan summons French ambassador over slander & prejudice campaign

Azerbaijan has summoned French ambassador Anne Bouillon to the Foreign Ministry to present a note of protest addressed to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

BUSINESS

UAE realtor assesses real estate in Baku, advises on business ventures

In an exclusive interview with Azernews Sabina Mammadli, Partner & Managing Director of BlackOak Real Estate, a leading Dubai-based international property company, Riad Gohar spoke about the Dubai real estate sector, as well as the development of the real estate sector in Baku, gave advice to Azerbaijanis seeking business in the UAE and bilateral cooperation.

UAE expert upbeat about investment opportunities, business dynamics in Azerbaijan

In an exclusive interview with Azernews' Sabina Mammadli, Managing Partner of AG MENA, a leading multi-services firm headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zain Dhareeja spoke about the UAE Golden Visa, new opportunities for investors, businesses in the UAE and business dynamics in Azerbaijan, as well as objectives of his visit to Azerbaijan.

First container train from Uzbekistan to Europe arrives in Baku

The first container block train carrying copper concentrate from Uzbekistan to Europe arrived in Baku. The container train arrived in Baku via the CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus, and Anatolia) multimodal transport route project.

Azerbaijan hosts international conference on transport corridors

Azerbaijan has held a conference on “North-South and East-West transport corridors – the basis for mutual communication and joint cooperation” in a virtual format together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.





Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan look into prospects for transport co-op Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the transport sector. The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov. Azerbaijan, Japan ink convention on double taxation elimination Azerbaijan and Japan have signed a convention on the prevention of tax evasion and elimination of double taxation in relation to income taxes. Oily Rocks: World's first city on piles in open sea The Oily Rocks is an entire city at sea, a unique technical project, located 110 kilometers off Baku, in the middle of the Caspian Sea. Launched in 1947, the Oily Rocks platform made it into the Guinness Book of Records as the world's first offshore oil platform. CULTURE Best ways to embrace winter magic in Baku In Azerbaijan, a festive mood reigns everywhere, especially in Baku. Hundreds of thousands of dazzling lights brighten up all streets in the capital city. AZERNEWS invites its readers to get in the holiday mood, walking through Baku. Icherishahar visitors flock to Magic Fortress Fair Azerbaijani citizens and foreign guests have wasted no time getting in the festive mood. Icherishahar visitors are strolling through the streets of the Old City to find perfect handmade gifts at Magic Fortress Fair.