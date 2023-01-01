Baku, Tallinn eye unfolding developments around Lachin road, bilateral ties

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu discussed the current developments in the region and the relevant issues on the bilateral agenda, Azernews reports.

The discussion between the two ministers took place during a phone conversation on December 30.

Talking about the post-conflict period, Bayramov highlighted that despite Azerbaijan's efforts for the restoration of relations with Armenia, the latter is disturbing the process.

The minister stressed that Armenia has grossly violated its obligations contained in the November 10, 2020 tripartite declaration, such as the complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories, Illegal entry of citizens of third countries into the territories of Azerbaijan through the Lachin road, which is intended only for humanitarian purposes, and the continuation of mine threats by transporting mines manufactured in 2021 from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

Commenting on the ongoing protests of the Azerbaijani civil society on the Lachin road, the minister briefed his interlocutor about Armenia’s illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, which continued during the nearly 30-year occupation period and intensified in recent years.

In spite of Azerbaijan’s intention to communicate to prevent the illegal exploitation of natural resources and the resulting environmental damage, the official stated that Armenia’s provocations in order to hinder this process are unacceptable.

Further, Bayramov emphasized that the allegations of a ‘blockade’ of Armenian residents and the alleged "humanitarian disaster" are completely unfounded.

Noting that although the movement on the road is unhindered and according to the protesters have previously stated their intention to provide assistance to the Armenian residents if necessary, the minister highlighted that the people presenting themselves as the leaders of local Armenians prevent the population's use of the road.

Azerbaijan and Estonia cooperate in different sectors of the economy and 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.1 million in 2021.