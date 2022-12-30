Red Cross vehicles pass freely along Lachin road

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

For the nineteenth day, peaceful protestors have gathered on the Khankandi-Lachin road in Azerbaijan to demand an end to the country's illegal resource extraction and to allow their monitoring, Azernews reports.

Three vehicles from the International Committee of the Red Cross recently passed the Khankandi-Lachin road without being impeded.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Khankandi-Lachin road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.