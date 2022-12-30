Azerbaijan approves Action Plan for Civil Service Development

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the Action Plan for 2023-2025 for the implementation of the "Strategy for civil service development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2025".

Under the decree, the State Examination Center was instructed to:

- coordinate the implementation of the activities provided for by the Action Plan;

- once a year inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the implementation of the Action Plan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from the decree.